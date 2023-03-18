Muslim Preachers Must Be More Creative in Preaching

Cileungsi, Bogor, MINA – Ustaz Jajang Sukmawan invited Muslim preachers to be more creative in preaching so that the congregation would not get bored.

It was conveyed by Ustaz Jajang when he was a speaker at the Tabligh Akbar 1444 Hat the At-Taqwa Mosque, Cileungsi, Bogor on Saturday evening.

“The preachers must be more creative in preaching so that the community is also enthusiastic about studying,” said Ustaz Jajang in his material entitled Strategy for Increasing the Knowledge of the Ikhwan through Media Ta’lim.

According to Ustaz Jajang, seeking knowledge for a Muslim is very important, because it will bring three things, namely happiness, safety, and luck.

“Knowledge is increased by searching, and obtained by asking questions, learning what is not yet known and practicing what is already known,” he said.

This year, the Central Taklim of Jama’ah Muslimin was held with two zones, namely Zone 1 and Zone 2. Zone 2 consists of Sumatra and its surroundings.

While Zone 1 covers Java, Kalimantan and its surroundings. Zone 2 has been held a week earlier. While Zone 1 will be held on Saturday-Sunday, 18-19 March 2023. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)