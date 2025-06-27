SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Muslim LifeFair Bogor Offers Free Workshop on Parenting in the Digital Age

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Bogor, MINA – Muslim LifeFair (MuFair) Bogor will host a free three-day workshop on Educating Children in the Digital Era, marking a first for the event series, organizers announced Friday.

Deputy General Manager of Lima Event, Fachrul Azmi, said the program will run from 27–29 June 2025 at Vivo Mall, Sentul, aiming to attract 20,000 visitors during the school holidays.

“Unlike previous MuFair events, this is our first time offering a free daurah (workshop) on parenting in the digital era,” Fachrul explained at a press conference.

Bogor was chosen again due to strong public demand after the last event in Cibinong.

Chair of the Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community (KPMI) Bogor, Nanang Suriyana, expressed hope that MuFair will help promote Islamic values while supporting the Muslim economy.

He also thanked partners including Lima Event, CIMB Niaga Syariah, Interproduction, and IntericaPrint for their support.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

