Munif Nasir: Al-Aqsa Is A Matter of Faith, Not Just A Political or Humanitarian Concern

Bandung, MINA — Islamic scholar and Aqsa Working Group (AWG) advisor Munif Nasir has called on Muslims worldwide to uphold their religious responsibility in defending Masjid Al-Aqsa, emphasizing that the mosque belongs to the entire Muslim ummah, not just Palestinians.

Speaking at a mass religious gathering (Tabligh Akbar) 2025 in Bandung, West Java, Munif stressed that Al-Aqsa is one of only three mosques designated by the Prophet Muhammad as destinations for religious pilgrimage, alongside Masjid al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi.

“Al-Aqsa is a matter of faith (aqidah), not just politics or humanitarian concern,” he said.

He cited the late scholar Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who described Al-Aqsa as a trust upon all Muslims, underscoring the mosque’s status as a sacred responsibility.

Also Read: Indonesian Islamic Leader Calls for Unity Amid Religious Diversity

“Its liberation is possible, but only if Muslims remain united in faith and action,” he added.

Munif urged Muslims to reflect on the Quranic story of Isra’ Mi’raj, where Al-Aqsa plays a central role, and to strengthen their solidarity with Palestine through knowledge, prayer, and support.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Offers 10,000 Freelance Jobs for Halal Product Certification Assistants