Multiple Explosions Rock Kyiv, Ukraine on New Year’s Eve

Kyiv, MINA – Several explosions shook the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, a few minutes after midnight New Year 2023, Sunday local time, Al Jazeera reported.

The attack on Kyiv was followed by a barrage of at least 20 cruise missiles fired at targets across Ukraine in what local officials called the “New Year’s Eve Terror”.

The new attack set off air raid sirens across the country, and several people in Kyiv took to their balconies chanting “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes”.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram the first explosions of the new year started roughly 30 minutes after midnight hitting two districts. He said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The city’s military administration said 23 Russian-launched “air objects” had been destroyed and the air defense system was functioning.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would fight until victory in the war which is now entering its eleventh month.

“We fought and will continue to fight. For the main word: ‘victory’,” he said in emotional remarks. “I want to say to all of you: Ukrainians, you are amazing! Look what we’ve done and what we’ve done!,” he said.

“We fight as one team — the whole country, all of our regions. I adore you all. I want to thank every undefeated region of Ukraine,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)