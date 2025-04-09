MUI Urges Muslim Countries to Reconsider U.S. Embassy Presence Over Gaza Crisis

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has called on Muslim-majority countries to reconsider allowing U.S. embassies in their countries. The call comes in response to the U.S.’s continued support for Israel’s aggression on Gaza.

“Seeing how the U.S. openly supports Israel’s crimes, we urge all Muslim countries to reconsider the presence of U.S. embassies in their territories,” said Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Head of MUI’s Foreign Relations and International Cooperation on Tuesday, as reported by MUI Digital.

Sudarnoto emphasized that what is currently happening in Gaza is a form of systemic wrongdoing carried out by Israel with full backing from the U.S. These actions have led to massive casualties, severe destruction in Gaza, and a serious threat to global peace.

“For that reason, Muslims and the Islamic world must unite to confront and stop this injustice. If we remain silent, the destruction will only get worse,” he added.

He emphasized the need for strong political and diplomatic actions to increase international pressure on the United States to stop its support for Israel.

MUI also invited national leaders, scholars, community figures, and all elements of society to come together in a joint movement to oppose Israel’s actions and support Palestinian independence.

Furthermore, MUI expressed its support for the fatwa issued by the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), which calls for jihad against Israel. According to Sudarnoto, this fatwa aligns with the resolutions made at the MUI’s Ijtima’ Ulama Fatwa.

“In fact, MUI recommended the deployment of troops to protect the people of Gaza and Palestine from genocide and destruction carried out by Israel,” he added.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)