Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

MUI Urges Everyone to Continue Speaking Out for Palestine

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views

Jakarta, MINA – Zaitun Rasmin, the deputy head of the Indonesian Ulema Council’s (MUI) Foreign Relations Commission, has called on all members of society to continue speaking out and taking action to defend Palestine.

Rasmin made the statement during a discussion and press conference titled “Media Solidarity for Gaza” on Thursday, which focused on the killing of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif and five of his colleagues by Zionist occupation forces in Gaza.

“The most brutal genocide is currently happening in Gaza. The Zionists are blind and deaf; they refuse to accept aspirations from anyone,” he said at the Antara Heritage Center in Jakarta.

He emphasized that two professions that should be protected in a war, medical personnel and journalists are instead becoming targets for brutal murder by the Israeli Zionists.

Also Read: 50,000 to Attend Pro-Palestine Rally in Bandung on August 24

“Palestine must be free. If not, they will continue to be objects of endless oppression and tyranny,” he stated.

Rasmin also urged the media and the public to continue reporting the truth about Gaza to open the world’s eyes to the humanitarian crimes taking place there. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 100 Nihongo Partner Volunteers Begin Teaching in Indonesia Until March 2026

