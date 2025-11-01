SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

MUI Trains 4,000 Standardized Preachers to Promote Moderate and Inclusive Islam

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA — As the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) approaches the end of its 2020–2025 leadership term this November, its Da’wah Commission has achieved a major milestone by successfully certifying 4,000 preachers (da’i) through its Preacher Standardization Program.

According to KH Cholil Nafis, Chair of MUI’s Commission for Da’wah and Ukhuwah (Islamic Outreach and Unity), the initiative represents a lasting legacy, building a generation of preachers who meet MUI’s national standards in both competence and approach.

“The standardization program is a legacy of the Da’wah Commission. In the past, anyone could call themselves a preacher, but MUI offers a solution, not through rigid certification, but through structured standardization,” KH Cholil explained in an interview with MUI Digital in Jakarta on Thursday.

“We’ve now reached the 40th cohort, with around 100 participants each, bringing the total to nearly 4,000 standardized preachers.”

The Standardization Program emphasizes religious moderation (wasathiyah), depth of Islamic knowledge, and the ability to convey messages with wisdom and balance.

KH Cholil, who also leads Pesantren Cendekia Amanah in Depok, said that the goal is to produce preachers capable of delivering messages in ways that are engaging, inclusive, and constructive.

“Those who complete the MUI standardization process must demonstrate a moderate understanding of Islam and a deep mastery of religious sciences,” he noted.

“They are also expected to harmonize Islamic values with Indonesia’s national foundation, the Pancasila and the Constitution, rather than setting them in opposition.”

Beyond theological competence, the program also focuses on communication methodology. MUI trains preachers to avoid harsh or divisive rhetoric and instead adopt a gentle, inspiring, and constructive style of preaching.

“We pay attention to methodology, transforming angry sermons into more friendly, uplifting, and solution-oriented messages,” KH Cholil emphasized.

The MUI Da’wah Commission views this initiative as part of its broader mission to strengthen religious literacy, national unity, and peaceful Islamic propagation across Indonesia.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagda’wah program Indonesian Ulema Council moderate Islam preacher certification

Indonesia

