MUI to Hold International Peace Conference in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) will hold an international conference May 21-23, 2023 in Jakarta. The conference was held to spread the message of peace and will be attended by 25 countries.

This was conveyed by Deputy Chairperson of the MUI, Marsudi Syuhud, in a statement in Jakarta on Tuesday.

“The international conference was held because of the dynamics in the world after the recent pandemic. he details the problems that are happening in the world, including the escalation of conflicts at the global level and the phenomenon of climate change which has the potential to trigger chaos,” said Marsudi.

“These matters are of serious concern to the MUI, MUI is a gathering place for clerics, Muslim scholars, and zuama from 63 representatives of Muslim organizations from various Islamic community groups in Indonesia,” he added.

MUI, continued Marsudi, actively participates in fighting for world peace and order in accordance with Islamic teachings. “Therefore it is called to hold an International Conference with the theme of Religion, Peace and Civilization,” he said.

“The aim of this conference is to spread a message of peace and its solutions to people of different ethnicities, cultures, religions and the community’s readiness and anticipation of changes in the world’s cultural order, especially technology, industry and the economy,” said Marsudi.

Representatives from 25 countries will attend. He hopes that through this International Conference, countries in conflict can make peace.

“Total resource persons and participants were 44 foreigners, 344 Indonesians. Representing 25 countries, the United States, Australia, France, Pakistan, Russia, Lebanon, Yemen, Egypt, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Timor Leste, Jordan and others,” he said. (T/RE1)

