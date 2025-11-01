MUI Partners with Indonesian Philanthropic Organizations for Asia-Pacific Conference on Palestine

Jakarta, MINA — The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) is partnering with several national philanthropic organizations to organize the Asia-Pacific Conference (APC) for Palestine, scheduled for November 7–8, 2025, at the Indonesian Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta.

Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Head of MUI’s Division for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, said the collaboration underscores the crucial role of civil society organizations in championing humanitarian efforts and the Palestinian cause.

“MUI is collaborating with philanthropic organizations that have consistently and wholeheartedly supported humanitarian causes in Gaza and Palestine. The APC represents a joint initiative between MUI and these community-driven movements,” Prof. Sudarnoto told MUI Digital in Jakarta on Thursday.

According to him, the partner organizations include Qudwah Indonesia, Dompet Dhuafa, Rumah Zakat, FOZ (Forum Zakat), and IZI (Inisiatif Zakat Indonesia), all of which have developed impactful humanitarian programs, both nationally and internationally.

He highlighted Qudwah Indonesia as a promising young organization that is now expanding its collaborative efforts globally. Similarly, other philanthropic institutions have made significant contributions in providing humanitarian relief and advocacy for Gaza and Palestine.

“MUI has long worked alongside these institutions. Their involvement is essential to the success of the APC,” Prof. Sudarnoto emphasized.

He extended his appreciation to the participating philanthropic organizations for their dedication, noting that their partnership has strengthened MUI’s collaborative network across various sectors.

Prof. Sudarnoto expressed hope that the conference will reinforce the civil society network across the Asia-Pacific region, with Indonesia playing a leading role in promoting solidarity and cooperation for Palestine.

“On behalf of MUI leadership and as Chair of the Steering Committee, I would like to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation to these philanthropic partners for their commitment to making the conference a success,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

