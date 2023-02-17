MUI Issues Halal Fatwa for Mixue Ice Cream Products

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has officially issued a halal decree on Mixue ice cream products.

The decision was issued after the Fatwa Commission held a trial on halal products on Wednesday.

“Mixue products comply with halal products. The material comes from a holy product and the process is guaranteed,” said MUI Chairperson for Fatwa, Asrorun Niam Sholeh on the MUI’s official website on Thursday.

MUI reviewed and reviewed the halal audit report submitted by the Halal Inspection Institute for the Assessment Institute for Food, Drugs, and Cosmetics (LPPOM) MUI.

Asrorun said, Mixue’s product ingredients met the halal standards set by the MUI. Among them, all materials used are halal and holy, and the production process is guaranteed to be pure.

He also ensured that the MUI’s halal stipulation on Mixue covered all outlets and menus.

MUI has set new halal standards for food and beverage products that have branches with various menus. Halal product audits are carried out at all outlets and their menus.

Secretary of the MUI Fatwa Commission, Miftahul Huda, appreciated the steps taken by Mixue’s management, for having worked on the halal certification process for all products.

After the issuance of this MUI halal decree, the Ministry of Religion’s Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH) will issue a halal certificate to Mixue.

“Previously, the halal inspection process for Mixue required re-confirmation because there was one ingredient that had to be traced, namely a flavor ingredient originating from China,” said Miftahul.

The Halal Decree is a product of the MUI after the existence of a new halal product guarantee system. This Halal Decree becomes the domain/territory of the MUI as an institution mandated by law to carry out Halal Certification. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)