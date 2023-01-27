MUI Deputy Chairman: Need A Da’wah Approach in Countries with Different Cultures

Jakarta, MINA – Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) KH Marsudi Syuhud said, a separate da’wah approach is needed for preaching in foreign countries, especially the West, which has a different culture.

“We do indeed bring Islamic programs that are Rahmatan lil alamin, be it education, cultural programs or programs on how to preach in countries with different cultures and traditions,” said Marsudi, while receiving a visit from the United States Ulama, Sheikh Dr. Mohamad Bashar Arafat at the Central MUI Building, Jakarta on Thursday.

Kyai Marsudi appreciated the da’wah programs in the US and abroad initiated by Bashar Arafat through the Basheer Foundation Seminary, USA.

“There will be many programs that can be collaborated with MUI, how to preach in different countries. Likewise the opportunities for students to be able to study and preach at many universities in the United States,” he continued.

Bashar Arafat, who is also the President of the Civilizations Exchange and Cooperation Foundation (CECF) Maryland, USA, attended a visit to the MUI, and was received among others by the Deputy Chairperson of the MUI, KH Marsudi Syuhud, Deputy General Secretary Habib Ali Bahar, Chair of the Commission on Foreign Relations and International Cooperation (HLNKI) Bunyan Saptomo, and a number of MUI HLNKI Commission officials.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, Sheikh Mohamad Bashar Arafat said he was happy to be able to come to MUI.

According to him, the MUI has a very important role not only in Indonesia but also in the United States and Europe.

“MUI is an organization that oversees mass organizations in Indonesia, MUI also has an important role not only in Indonesia but also in America and Europe,” he said.

He explained that there were programs initiated such as the School of Religions Diplomacy for Leadership Development and Global Cooperation and at the same time various programs for mosque imams.

Sheikh Bashar Arafat also invited imams, scholars, Muslim women, Islamic activists, to visit the United States, for da’wah collaboration in the Muslim community in the United States.

He said Indonesia is a very important country in Southeast Asia and throughout the world. Not only is it a country with the largest number of Muslims in the world, but afor him, Indonesia is a a role model in respecting differences, in moderation, and also in rahmatan lil ‘alamin. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)