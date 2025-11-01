MUI Calls for International Military Action to End Israeli Occupation in Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Commission of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, has called for decisive international measures, including the use of collective military intervention, to end Israel’s ongoing occupation and aggression in Palestine.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) held at the House of Representatives (DPR RI) in Jakarta on Saturday, Prof. Sudarnoto emphasized that political statements and diplomatic appeals alone are insufficient to stop Israel’s violations.

“The Zionist Israeli occupation can no longer be confronted merely through political declarations or diplomacy. There must be an international military force capable of halting their violence and crimes against the Palestinian people,” he declared.

He further highlighted Indonesia’s commitment to contributing to peace efforts, noting that the government has expressed readiness to deploy up to 20,000 peacekeeping personnel should international mechanisms require such support.

Also Read: Indonesia Launches Palestine Solidarity Month 2025, Calls for Collective Humanitarian Effort to Rebuild Gaza

“Israel must immediately withdraw from all occupied Palestinian territories. Humanitarian aid must be allowed unfettered access into Gaza,” Prof. Sudarnoto urged.

He also demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be arrested and prosecuted under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for alleged genocide committed against civilians in Gaza.

Observed throughout November, Palestine Solidarity Month reflects Indonesia’s enduring commitment to supporting the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the reconstruction of Gaza, and the realization of an independent State of Palestine free from Israeli occupation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestine Unites Muslim Ummah