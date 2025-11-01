SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MUI Calls for International Military Action to End Israeli Occupation in Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Commission of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, has called for decisive international measures, including the use of collective military intervention, to end Israel’s ongoing occupation and aggression in Palestine.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) held at the House of Representatives (DPR RI) in Jakarta on Saturday, Prof. Sudarnoto emphasized that political statements and diplomatic appeals alone are insufficient to stop Israel’s violations.

“The Zionist Israeli occupation can no longer be confronted merely through political declarations or diplomacy. There must be an international military force capable of halting their violence and crimes against the Palestinian people,” he declared.

He further highlighted Indonesia’s commitment to contributing to peace efforts, noting that the government has expressed readiness to deploy up to 20,000 peacekeeping personnel should international mechanisms require such support.

Also Read: Indonesia Launches Palestine Solidarity Month 2025, Calls for Collective Humanitarian Effort to Rebuild Gaza

“Israel must immediately withdraw from all occupied Palestinian territories. Humanitarian aid must be allowed unfettered access into Gaza,” Prof. Sudarnoto urged.

He also demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be arrested and prosecuted under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for alleged genocide committed against civilians in Gaza.

Observed throughout November, Palestine Solidarity Month reflects Indonesia’s enduring commitment to supporting the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the reconstruction of Gaza, and the realization of an independent State of Palestine free from Israeli occupation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestine Unites Muslim Ummah

TagAl-Aqsa Mosque liberation Benjamin Netanyahu genocide DPR RI Jakarta end Israeli occupation Gaza occupation global solidarity for Gaza humanitarian aid Gaza Indonesia for Palestine Indonesian Ulema Council International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israeli aggression military intervention for Palestine MUI Indonesia Palestine Solidarity Month peacekeeping mission Indonesia Prof Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim stop war crimes in Gaza support for Palestinian independence

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Launches Palestine Solidarity Month 2025, Calls for Collective Humanitarian Effort to Rebuild Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Palestine Unites Muslim Ummah

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Calls for International Military Action to End Israeli Occupation in Palestine

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Trains 4,000 Standardized Preachers to Promote Moderate and Inclusive Islam

  • 17 hours ago
Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Norwegian Doctor Describes Gaza’s Horror as “Beyond Imagination”

  • Friday, 31 October 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Gaza Tribunal (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Gaza Tribunal Declares Israel Committing Genocide

  • Monday, 27 October 2025 - 06:39 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

MUI Trains 4,000 Standardized Preachers to Promote Moderate and Inclusive Islam

  • 17 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Launches Palestine Solidarity Month 2025, Calls for Collective Humanitarian Effort to Rebuild Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Calls for International Military Action to End Israeli Occupation in Palestine

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

Palestine Unites Muslim Ummah

  • 7 hours ago
Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Threatens to Execute Palestinian Detainees During Prison Raid

  • 21 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Partners with Indonesian Philanthropic Organizations for Asia-Pacific Conference on Palestine

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Evidence Shows Torture and Executions of Palestinians Whose Bodies Were Returned by Israel

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Malang and Ponorogo Designated as UNESCO Creative Cities, Strengthening Indonesia’s Global Creative Economy

  • 16 hours ago
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Hundreds Flee Massacres in El-Fasher as RSF Seizes Control, Facing Dire Humanitarian Conditions

  • 9 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us