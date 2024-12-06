Muhammad Becomes Top Choice for Baby Boy Name in England, Wales in 2023

Select Language

Illustration of twins. (Image by Bianca Van Dijk from Pixabay)
Illustration of twins. (Image by Bianca Van Dijk from Pixabay)

London, MINA – Muhammad became the top choice for parents naming their baby boys in England and Wales last year, with more than 4,600 boys registered with the name, Anadolu Agency reported.

Muhammad has become the most popular baby boy name, by overtaking the previous top name, Noah, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday.

The name has been among the top 10 names in England and Wales for baby boys since 2016.

Muhammad and Noah followed by Oliver as the third favorite name for boys, revealed the ONS figures.

Olivia remains the top choice for baby girls, followed by Amelia and Isla which are unchanged since 2022. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

