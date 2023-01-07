Muhammad Becomes 2nd Most Popular Name in Netherlands in 2022

Amsterdam, MINA – According to data released by the Social Insurance Bank of the Netherlands (SVB), Muhammad is the second most popular name for newborn boys in the Netherlands in 2022.

“Combining the various spellings of the name, Muhammad takes second place among the names given to baby boys with 671,” the SVB said in a statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

While the top name for a newborn boy by faith was Noah with 871, Emma was the top name for a girl last year with 677.

Also in the UK, the name has been the most popular baby name since 2021 according to the popular website for baby names and parenting, BabyCenter.

The rankings have shown that the name Muhammad has maintained the top position on the list for three years in a row.

The ranking also notes that Arabic names have gained popularity in England from year to year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)