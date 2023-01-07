Select Language

Latest
-397 min. agoBMKG: Extreme Weather Not Over Yet
-328 min. agoMuhammad Becomes 2nd Most Popular Name in Netherlands in 2022
-311 min. agoIsrael Responds to Palestinian Move to Involve International Court of Justice
11 hours agoHawaii Volcano Erupts
12 hours agoRashida Tlaib: US Congress Must Stop Funding Israeli Apartheid
Europe

Muhammad Becomes 2nd Most Popular Name in Netherlands in 2022

Amsterdam, MINA – According to data released by the Social Insurance Bank of the Netherlands (SVB), Muhammad is the second most popular name for newborn boys in the Netherlands in 2022.

“Combining the various spellings of the name, Muhammad takes second place among the names given to baby boys with 671,” the SVB said in a statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

While the top name for a newborn boy by faith was Noah with 871, Emma was the top name for a girl last year with 677.

Also in the UK, the name has been the most popular baby name since 2021 according to the popular website for baby names and parenting, BabyCenter.

The rankings have shown that the name Muhammad has maintained the top position on the list for three years in a row.

The ranking also notes that Arabic names have gained popularity in England from year to year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news