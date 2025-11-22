MSF Warns Gaza Faces Winter Hardships as Aid Remains Insufficient Despite Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – The emergency coordinator for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza Franz Løv warned that humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip remains severely inadequate despite the ceasefire, cautioning that without immediate improvement, civilians will again endure harsh winter conditions.

In a press statement, Løv said that although a ceasefire was reached on October 10, Palestinians continue to lose their lives due to ongoing Israeli violations.

“The ceasefire is very fragile, and humanitarian aid is clearly not reaching its destination. Yes, there is a ceasefire, and the situation is better, but the suffering has not ended,” he stated.

Løv noted that recent Israeli attacks have largely originated from the area known as the “Yellow Line” in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, which remains under Israeli occupation.

He added that civilians do not know the exact boundaries of this zone, creating constant fear.

“Two days ago, shots were fired from a helicopter very close to our health center in al-Mawasi. We don’t know where they were firing from. What we do know is that such incidents occur near that line, and sometimes even beyond it,” he said.

He reported that humanitarian aid deliveries have almost completely halted since the ceasefire began, stressing that not a single health facility in Gaza is fully operational. Løv underscored the urgent need for a significant increase in medical and humanitarian assistance to keep essential facilities running and support critical equipment.

“With the ceasefire, people are angry that not enough tents have entered Gaza to protect them from the rain and cold,” he added, highlighting the acute shortage of basic shelter materials.

Løv called on the international community and countries with influence over Israel to exert pressure to allow the entry of essential supplies into the besieged enclave.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

