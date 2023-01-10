Mountains in Saudi Green After Weeks of Heavy Rain

Several parts of the Saudi Kingdom have seen the arid landscape turn green, particularly in western Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Twitter/@5Pillarsuk)

Makkah, MINA – The mountains in and around the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia have turned green after several weeks of heavy rains and flash floods last month, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

SPA also shared a video via Twitter last week, showing the effects of heavy rainfall.

Parts of the Arab country have seen the arid landscape turn green, particularly in western Saudi Arabia. Vegetation growth, caused by warm weather as well as rain, was recorded in satellite images provided by NASA.

Images and videos of the unprecedented phenomenon have been circulating on social media shocking many netizens.

Some people attribute the sudden greening of Mecca to a hadith of the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, which says: “The Hour will not come until the land of Arabia returns to pastures and rivers.”

However, another netizen warned against jumping to conclusions, pointing out that the phenomenon is temporary and has happened before.

The heavy rains in the country follow a call in November 2022 by King Salman for people to perform a special prayer for rain known as istisqa. (T/RE1)

