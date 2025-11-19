Mount Semeru Erupts, Trapping Dozens, Forcing Evacuations in East Java

Lumajang, MINA — Mount Semeru, East Java’s tallest volcano, erupted on Wednesday, sending a hot pyroclastic cloud up to 14 kilometres down its slopes and plunging the sky over Lumajang into darkness, local disaster authorities reported.

Disaster management officials say 178 people remain trapped at Ranu Kumbolo, a campsite on Semeru’s northern flank. The group includes 137 climbers, porters, government staff, rescue savers, and staff from the Ministry of Tourism.

Access is difficult, officials said, due to thick ash, unstable terrain, and the risk of further volcanic activity. For their safety, rescue teams from the Indonesian military (TNI), the national search and rescue agency (Basarnas), local police, and volunteers are attempting to open a safe route to the site.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has dispatched an emergency team to coordinate the evacuation. Authorities are advising those trapped not to descend at night due to the high risks of heavy ash deposits, slippery paths, and potential secondary eruptions.

Following the eruption, Lumajang Regency raised its alert status to Level IV (“Awas” / Critical), prompting the closure of all officially managed hiking routes on Semeru.

Regent Indah Amperawati said emergency shelters have been prepared, especially for residents in the high-risk “red zone.” Many have already moved to relatives’ homes, while others are staying at village halls prepared for evacuation.

The local government is working together with disaster monitoring posts, volunteer groups, and other agencies to provide logistic support—including medical aid, food distribution, and rapid assessment of the most affected areas.

Officials from East Java’s Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) noted that thick ash clouds and poor visibility around Semeru have made monitoring conditions precarious. They warned residents, especially those living near river valleys downstream, to stay alert to the risks of cold lahars (volcanic mudflows) and further pyroclastic activity.

While there are no confirmed fatalities or serious injuries yet, authorities have urged people in the surrounding area to wear masks and reduce outdoor exposure.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

