SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mount Semeru Erupts, Ash Column Rises 800 Meters

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

East Java, MINA – Mount Semeru erupted on Tuesday morning, sending an ash column 800 meters above its summit, according to the Semeru Volcano Observation Post.

The eruption occurred at 07:52 local time, producing an ash plume that reached 4,476 meters above sea level and drifted southwest, said observation officer Mukdas Sofian. The eruption recorded a maximum amplitude of 22 millimeters and lasted 181 seconds.

In the past 24 hours, Semeru recorded 46 eruption quakes, five emission tremors, two deep volcanic quakes, and three distant tectonic earthquakes.

The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) maintained the alert status at Level II (Waspada) and warned residents to avoid activities within an eight-kilometer radius southeast of the summit and along the Besuk Kobokan channel. Authorities also advised vigilance against pyroclastic flows, lava avalanches, and lahar floods during heavy rains.

Also Read: Indonesia Seeks to Renegotiate Tariffs with US

“Residents must stay at least three kilometers from the crater due to the risk of falling incandescent rocks,” Sofian said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Central Java MUI Issues ‘Haram’ Fatwa for Pig Farm

TagBesuk Kobokan danger zone East Java volcanic activity Indonesia volcanic eruptions today lahar flood and pyroclastic flow warning Mount Semeru eruption PVMBG Semeru alert level Semeru eruption safety warning Semeru eruption seismic activity Semeru volcano ash column volcanic ash risk East Java

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Mount Semeru Erupts, Ash Column Rises 800 Meters

  • 8 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs, BAZNAS Boost Education Equality with MLB 2025 Program

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Favors Ending Gaza War Over Operating Without Clear Strategy

  • Tuesday, 5 August 2025 - 20:40 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Hamas Snipers (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Arms are a National Right

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 23:09 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 19:06 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at the commemoration of Youm-e-Istehsal at the Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta, Tuesday (August 5, 2025). (Photo: Sidiq/MINA)
Indonesia

Pakistani Reaffirms Strong Support for People Jammu and Kashmir

  • 18 hours ago
Indonesia

Mount Semeru Erupts, Ash Column Rises 800 Meters

  • 8 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us