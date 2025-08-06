Mount Semeru Erupts, Ash Column Rises 800 Meters

East Java, MINA – Mount Semeru erupted on Tuesday morning, sending an ash column 800 meters above its summit, according to the Semeru Volcano Observation Post.

The eruption occurred at 07:52 local time, producing an ash plume that reached 4,476 meters above sea level and drifted southwest, said observation officer Mukdas Sofian. The eruption recorded a maximum amplitude of 22 millimeters and lasted 181 seconds.

In the past 24 hours, Semeru recorded 46 eruption quakes, five emission tremors, two deep volcanic quakes, and three distant tectonic earthquakes.

The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) maintained the alert status at Level II (Waspada) and warned residents to avoid activities within an eight-kilometer radius southeast of the summit and along the Besuk Kobokan channel. Authorities also advised vigilance against pyroclastic flows, lava avalanches, and lahar floods during heavy rains.

“Residents must stay at least three kilometers from the crater due to the risk of falling incandescent rocks,” Sofian said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

