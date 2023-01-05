Mount Anak Krakatau Spews Ash as High as 750 Meters

Jakarta, MINA – Mount Anak Krakatau erupted on Thursday spewed ash with a column height of approximately 750 meters above the peak or about 907 meters above sea level according to officials at the volcano monitoring post.

According to a report published on the official website of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), a column of gray ash with moderate to thick intensity from the mountain is heading northeast.

The Head of Mount Anak Krakatau’s Monitoring Post in Hargopancuran, Rajabasa District, South Lampung Regency, Andi Suardi, said on Thursday that Mount Anak Krakatau has erupted four times in the past three days.

“One eruption on Tuesday. Twice on Wednesday at 14.10 WIB and 15.09 WIB, and the fourth time around 00.13 WIB,” said Andi when contacted from Bandar Lampung City as quoted from Republika.

He added that the eruption that occurred on Thursday at 01.13 WIT was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 40 mm and a duration of 1,590 seconds.

Andi appealed to residents, tourists and climbers not to approach or move in areas within a five-kilometer radius of the active crater of Mount Anak Krakatau.

A hamlet head on Sebesi Island said that his residents were still carrying on as usual because there had been no recommendation from the government regarding increasing the activity of Mount Anak Krakatau.

“The community is still active as usual. Fishermen, yes, go to sea, those who cultivate are still gardening to this day. We will evacuate if there is an appeal,” said Riko.

Chandra, the captain who often drives ships through the waters of Sebesi Island, said that the waves in the waters are increasing, but the ship is still safe.

“High waves have been occurring since the middle of last month, during the west wind. But it was exacerbated by the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau. Occasionally when returning to the night island, you can see burning lava fire, several times you can hear booming sounds from Mount Anak Krakatau,” he said.

According to him, fishing vessel operators have been advised not to approach the area within a radius of about five kilometers from Mount Anak Krakatau. (T/RE1)

