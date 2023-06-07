Mother of A Palestinian Toddler Killed by Israel Demands Justice

West Bank, MINA – The mother of a Palestinian toddler who died after being shot by Israeli soldiers last week demands justice.

Marching with dozens of mourners, Marwa Al-Tamimi held her toddler one last time Tuesday, her face fitting in the palms of her hands as she bent down to kiss his forehead.

“I want justice for my child, and everyone who shot my husband and child must be held accountable,” she said as quoted by Middle East Monitor on Wednesday.

Mohammad, died on Monday, of a gunshot wound to the head, which occurred after he and his father were attacked by Israel near their home while driving to visit relatives.

Meanwhile Haitham Al-Tamimi, the father, was shot in the shoulder.

“When I went to check on my son, I told (soldiers) that my son was killed. They said ‘back off or we will shoot’,” said the mother, who was not in the car.

In a statement after the incident, the Israeli military said troops were returning fire to protect illegal Jewish settlements.

“The IDF regrets the loss to non-combatants and is committed to doing everything in its power to prevent such incidents,” the statement said.

According to the Palestinian Defense for Children International (DCIP) office, Al-Tamimi is one of 27 Palestinian minors who have died as a result of Israeli military and settler activities in the occupied West Bank and Gaza since January.

“Without accountability, Israeli crimes against our people/children will continue,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh wrote in a tweet. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)