Morocco Withdraws Its Ambassador from Sweden Protests Burning of Al-Quran

Stockholm, MINA – Morocco summoned its ambassador to Sweden for an unspecified period of time, as a protest against the burning of the Quran outside the central mosque of Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday.

The Moroccan foreign ministry also summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires in Rabat and expressed the kingdom’s “strong condemnation of this attack and its rejection of this unacceptable act”. Arab News reported.

A Moroccan Foreign Ministry statement said, “This hostile and irresponsible act ignores the feelings of more than a billion Muslims in this holy period which coincides with the Hajj and Eid al-Adha seasons.”

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Turkiye, Egypt, and Palestine strongly condemned this action. (T/RE1/P2)

