Morocco Marks 47th Palestine Land Day

Rabat, MINA – Hundreds of Moroccans from 30 cities have marked the 47th Palestine Land Day and chanted against their country’s normalisation of ties with Israel.

“Moroccan people commemorated Palestine Land Day through events organised in more than 30 Moroccan cities,” the Moroccan Front in Support of Palestine and Against normalisation announced in a statement, MEMO reported.

The Moroccans, who attended the events, chanted in support of Palestine and against the Israeli occupation of Palestine. They also chanted against their country’s normalisation of ties with the Israeli occupation.

“Such events reiterate the principle and historical stance of Moroccans in support of the Palestinians in their resistance against the occupation. The participants expressed their rejection to the normalisation of ties with the Israeli occupation state.” the statement added.

On 10 December, 2020, Israel and Morocco announced the resumption of mutual diplomatic ties, which were severed in 2000 in protest against Israeli aggression on Palestinians.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita stressed in February that his country’s normalisation with Israel: “Will not affect its relationship with the Palestinian people.”

On 30 March, Palestinians commemorate Palestine Land Day, which marks a protest by hundreds of Palestinians in 1976 against Israeli land theft in northern Galilee. They were confronted by Israeli occupation forces, who killed six protesters.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)