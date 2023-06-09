Moroccan Activists Protest the Visit of Israeli Parliament’s Chair

Rabat, MINA – Moroccan activists staged a protest on Wednesday night against the visit of Amir Ohana, Chair of the Israeli Knesset (Parliament) and member of Likud, to Rabat.

Protesters holding Palestinian flags carried placards and shouted slogans against Ohana’s visit and the Israeli occupation, as well as burning Israeli flags. Palinfo reported.

The Knesset Chief’s visit to Rabat is due to the Israeli government’s intention to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara region.

Protesters criticized their government for exploiting Morocco’s desert conflict to normalize relations with the occupying country. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)