More than 50.000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli restrictions imposed at the gates and entrances of the Old City of Occupied Jerusalem.

Jerusalemite sources said that 55,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayer at the holy site, Palinfo reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented many of them from reaching the holy Islamic site.

Earlier in the morning, thousands performed dawn prayer at the holy site despite Israeli restrictions.(T/R3/RE1)

