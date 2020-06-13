More than 400 Jewish Academics Condemn Israel’s Annexation

Tel Aviv, MINA – More than 400 Jewish academics from around the world signed a statement condemning Israel’s annexation of parts of the West Bank as “apartheid” and said it would be a “crime against humanity” under international law.

The Jerusalem Post on Saturday stated their statement, “Representing a point of view against the continuation of the occupation while the elected government planned to annex parts of the West Bank, thereby de jure creating conditions for apartheid in Israel and Palestine.”

The statement continued, “In this condition, the annexation of the Palestinian territories will strengthen the system of anti-democracy and systemic discrimination against the Palestinian population.”

The Israeli government plans to carry out the annexation of parts of the West Bank on July 1, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly stated.

The Trump administration gave the green light for annexation when it released its Middle East peace plan this year.

The Palestinian leadership, which sees the West Bank as the territory of its country, condemned the move as illegal and deadly in the future peace process.

The statement of the Jewish academics was signed by a number of liberal and left-wing Jewish studies scholars throughout North America, Europe and Israel.

They include prominent professors such as Prof. Hasia Diner (New York University), Prof. Steven Zipperstein (Stanford) and Prof. Susannah Heschel (Dartmouth), and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, one of the most famous rabbis in the 20th century.

“We want to form a dialogue on campuses discussing culture around democracy,” said Prof. Zachary Braiterman, a professor of Jewish studies in Syracuse.

“If the government in Israel decides to annex territory and develop isolated enclaves of Palestinian territory without giving people the right to vote, as scholars commit to Jewish studies and Israeli studies, we still want to commit to democracy,” he continued. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)