Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Missile Attack from Yemen Suspends Air Traffic at Ben Gurion Airport

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views ㅤ

Tel Aviv, MINA – Air traffic at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv was suspended on Tuesday evening following a missile launch from Yemen that triggered sirens across multiple regions of Israel.

The Israeli military confirmed that the missile was likely intercepted, though additional interceptors were launched due to concerns over falling debris. Sirens were reported in central and southern Israel, including Jerusalem and parts of the southern West Bank. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

The Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said they launched two ballistic missiles, one of them hypersonic, targeting Ben Gurion Airport. He stated that one missile struck its target, effectively halting airport operations.

Saree also warned all companies and entities to suspend operations at the Port of Haifa, which he said has now been added to the list of targets in retaliation for Israel’s recent strike on Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah port.

Earlier, the Israeli military acknowledged conducting a naval missile attack on Al-Hudaydah, marking its first direct use of naval forces against Yemen territory.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV confirmed the Israeli strike on Al-Hudaydah but did not report any casualties or material damage.

This escalation further heightens regional tensions amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Yemen. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Missile Attack from Yemen Suspends Air Traffic at Ben Gurion Airport

