Mishaal: Hamas to Continue to Uphold Its Resistance Strategy

Gaza, MINA – Head of Hamas’s foreign political bureau Khaled Mishaal has reiterated that his Movement will remain adherent to its resistance strategy despite the martyrdom of its leaders, stressing that his Movement is full of leaders.

Addressing a memorial service held for martyr Yahya as-Sinwar on Sunday in Istanbul, Mishaal affirmed that Hamas “will remain loyal to the path of the martyrs, to its principals and its strategic leadership and resistance values.”

Mishaal reassured the Palestinian people, Hamas’s friends and the Ummah that his “Movement can never give up its legacy.” Palinfo reported.

“Hamas will continue, after the martyrdom of its political bureau chief and its leader in Gaza, to monitor what is happening on the ground. Its heart and mind will remain occupied with its popular incubator in Gaza. This great incubator has undertaken the resistance journey for decades,” Mishaal

Mishaal highlighted that the leadership of Hamas would continue its efforts to bring the Israeli aggression against Gaza to a halt and protect its people, whose blood has been shed for years, especially during the current war on Gaza.

“Yahya as-Sinwar’s martyrdom has made him an icon among our people, the Ummah’s peoples and the world’s free people,” the Hamas leader said.

“Abu Ibrahim (Sinwar) has become an icon to the world, a source of pride for every freedom seeker and a role model. He lived a life full of resistance and struggle, strength of will, sacrifice and courage, and he departed with an end befitting his life,” he added. (T/RE1)

