Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Ministry of Tourism Backs Bali Coastal Mosque Cultural Festival 2025

sajadi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy or Creative Economy Agency of the Republic of Indonesia (Kemenparekraf or Bekraf) has affirmed its support for the Bali Coastal Mosque Cultural Festival 2025 as part of its efforts to strengthen the creative economy ecosystem centered around mosques.

The festival, scheduled to take place from August 21–24 in Cupel Village, Jembrana, Bali, is expected to serve as a model for integrating culture, art, and Islamic spirituality with creative economic innovation.

This support was announced during a meeting between the Nusantara Coastal Mosque Foundation (YMPN) and Bekraf at the Film Pesona Indonesia Building in Jakarta on Monday.

Romi Astuti, Director of Fashion at Bekraf, representing the Deputy for Cultural and Design Creativity, praised the festival’s relevance as a platform to revitalize mosques as centers for education, art, and community empowerment.

Also Read: Indonesia Seeks to Renegotiate Tariffs with US

“Bekraf is ready to assist with publicity through our official channels, including the Instagram accounts @ekraf.ri and @creativebyindonesia. We are also prepared to connect the organizers with our extensive partners and network so that the public can learn about and participate in the event,” Romi said.

Romi emphasized the importance of cross-sector synergy to ensure the program’s sustainability. According to her, the Bali Coastal Mosque Cultural Festival 2025 is a strategic moment to build legitimacy and continued cooperation between YMPN and Bekraf.

Firmansyah Dimmy, Chairperson of YMPN, explained that the festival will feature a series of creative activities, including an MSME bazaar, a large-scale Islamic sermon (tabligh akbar), a traditional boat race (jukung), drone photography and videography competitions, and art and film workshops.

“All activities are designed within a framework of peaceful and inclusive Islamic spirituality,” he said.

Also Read: Central Java MUI Issues ‘Haram’ Fatwa for Pig Farm

In addition to promotional support, Bekraf is also expected to help develop film tourism and inclusive film potential in Jembrana. Budi Sumarno, a director and YMPN board member, said that film can be a therapeutic tool and a way to improve community welfare, especially for people with disabilities and students with special needs.

Bekraf stated that it will continue to monitor and provide technical support to ensure the Bali Coastal Mosque Cultural Festival 2025 can become a blueprint for developing “Creative Mosques” in other coastal regions across Indonesia, serving as a driver of economic empowerment based on culture and spirituality. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

News Channel

About Us