Ministry of Home Affairs and Tapera to Help Low-Income Employees Buy Homes

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Home Affairs (Kemendagri) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Public Housing Savings Management Agency (BP Tapera) to help low-income employees acquire decent and affordable housing.

Minister of Home Affairs Muhammad Tito Karnavian stated that 1,190 Kemendagri employees have already registered for the home financing program. He believes the initiative will assist low-income employees in securing proper, affordable homes.

“It’s not just the public; some of our employees are also low-income. Civil servants, that is. They’re at the lower end, some of them earning less than Rp 5 million,” Tito said in a statement in Jakarta on Friday.

Tito explained that this effort is part of the government’s program to provide three million homes for low-income communities. He hopes that access to suitable housing will improve Kemendagri employees’ performance and public service, as housing is a fundamental need. “And the potential for misconduct will also decrease,” he added.

Also Read: Hajj Quota Case: KPK Investigation Enters Final Phase

The Minister thanked all parties involved, including the Ministry of Housing and Settlement Areas (PKP), for their continuous efforts to provide affordable housing for low-income citizens. The three million homes initiative is a strategic program launched by President Prabowo.

“I thank the President and I also thank Mr. Ara [Maruarar Sirait] for the welfare of civil servants, including those at Kemendagri,” he said.

Furthermore, Tito expressed his full support for the three million homes program. This support includes a Joint Decree from the Minister of Home Affairs, the Minister of PKP, and the Minister of Public Works, which exempts low-income communities from fees for land and building acquisition (BPHTB) and building permits (PBG).

Currently, all regional governments have issued local regulations to follow up on this policy. Tito noted that President Prabowo has appreciated the program’s progress, finding it to be on the right track.

Also Read: Indonesian Disaster Agency: Central Kalimantan Wildfires Harder to Control Than NTT

“The President said that what has been done is ‘on the right track.’ I heard him say it myself. So we will continue to move forward to achieve the target,” he explained.

Meanwhile, PKP Minister Maruarar Sirait expressed his gratitude to various parties, including Minister Tito, for their strong support for the program. He said the program’s success is due to collaboration among various cabinet members.

“There’s no superman in this cabinet; there’s a super team. Everyone is focused on the President’s vision and mission, not their own. And the ministers are united, helping each other,” he said. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Consumer Confidence in Indonesian Economy Rises in July