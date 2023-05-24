Select Language

Ministry of Health: Israel Kills 160 Palestinians This Year

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Israel had killed 160 Palestinians, including women and children throughout 2023.

According to the details of the Palestinian Ministry of Health as quoted from the Middle East Monitor, Wednesday, 36 citizens were martyred in the Gaza Strip, 120 in the occupied West Bank and four in Israeli territory.

Earlier this month, Israel completed a five-day assault on Gaza that killed 33 people, including three women and six children.

Attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank have occurred almost every night and have caused most of the deaths.

Israeli troops and settlers also carry out daily desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and restrictions on movement imposed on Palestinians in the occupied territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

