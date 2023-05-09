Ministry of Health: 12 Martyrs in Israeli Aggression to Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in an initial report that 12 Palestinians had been martyred, and 20 others were injured.

Quoted from WAFA, at least 12 Palestinians, including children and women, were martyred this morning, Tuesday and many others were injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes that ushered in new aggression on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Israeli aircraft launched simultaneous aggression across the Gaza Strip, starting by targeting two apartments and a house in Rafah.

According to local sources, Israeli strikes targeted the apartments and houses of military leaders of the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip. As well as targeting resistance training sites.

In addition, occupation aircraft also bombed the Hittin Al-Quds Brigade site, west of Khan Yunis. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)