Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The Presence of Israeli Football Team, Indonesia Remains Consistent in Supporting Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Teuku Faizasyah emphasized that Indonesia remains consistently support Palestine. He conveyed this regarding the presence of the Israeli national football team in Indonesia at the U-20 World Cup in May 2023.

“We reiterate that Indonesia’s position is consistent and will remain consistent,” said Faizasyah at a press briefing in Jakarta on Friday.

Meanwhile, regarding the presence of the Israeli national team in Indonesia, the participation of all teams and the rules of the game for the U-20 World Cup were determined by FIFA.

“So far, that is Indonesia’s principle position on the Palestinian issue and this is related to the preparation of the event,” he said.

Faizasyah explained that the presence of the Israeli team would not change the attitude that had been taken by Indonesia towards Palestine. In fact, Palestinian issues continue to be echoed, when many countries do not talk about it.

He said the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi always specifically brought up the issue of Palestine in various forums, such as the G20, the UN Security Council and the Human Rights Council.

“The issue of Palestine was again brought up by the foreign minister even though in the meeting not many countries raised the issue,” said Faiz.

Not long ago, PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir stated that the government provided security guarantees for national teams from various World Cup countries, including Israel.

Meanwhile several institutions, such as the MUI, AWG, MER-C to members of the Indonesian Parliament urged the Indonesian government as the host to reject Israel’s participation in the event. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)