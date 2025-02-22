Ministry of Communication Urged to Block LGBT+ Features on Google Chrome

Jakarta, MINA – The Information Technology Society (MIT) has urged the Ministry of Communication and Digital (Komdigi) to immediately block a feature on Google Chrome that is seen as promoting the LGBT+ movement. The feature, found in the browser’s theme customization options, has been available since June 1, 2022.

The Executive Director of MIT, Teuku Farhan, stated that such promotion contradicts the norms, morals, ethics, and religious values upheld by Indonesian society.

“LGBT is a social deviation that only adds new problems amidst the declining moral and social conditions of the younger generation,” said Farhan.

MIT also revealed that Google has not yet registered as a Foreign Electronic System Operator (PSE) in Indonesia, based on official data from the Ministry of Communication and Digital (Komdigi) accessed on February 21, 2025. Meanwhile, other technology companies such as Yahoo, Alibaba, and Microsoft Bing have complied with these regulations. According to MIT, this indicates that Google is operating illegally in Indonesia.

“Google not only promotes values that conflict with our norms and religion but also violates the law by operating without a PSE license. Meanwhile, online gambling games still receive PSE licenses, showing the government’s weak oversight of foreign technology companies,” added Farhan.

MIT highlighted the negative impact of LGBT+ promotion on the younger generation in the digital era, who are also facing other threats such as cyberattacks and online gambling. Therefore, MIT urged the government to take firm action to maintain a healthy digital space.

“The government must protect the younger generation from content that contradicts the law and national values. We cannot build the golden generation of 2045 if the digital space is not properly monitored,” emphasized Farhan.

MIT urged the Ministry of Communication and Digital (Komdigi) to reject all forms of LGBT+ promotion on Google Chrome and other digital platforms. If Google does not remove the feature, MIT requested the government to block access to Google Chrome in Indonesia.

“We urge the Ministry of Communication and Digital (Komdigi) to act immediately. If Google cares about Indonesian society, they should remove this feature. If not, the government must take firm action,” concluded Farhan.

Google is known as a company that actively supports the LGBT+ community. CEOs of major technology companies such as Tim Cook (Apple), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), and Sundar Pichai (Google) have also been vocal in supporting this movement. However, MIT emphasized that support for diversity should not disregard local values.

“We respect diversity, but not at the expense of the norms and culture of the Indonesian nation. The principle of ‘where the earth is stepped on, there the sky is upheld’ must apply, including in the digital space,” said Farhan.

MIT called on all elements of society to safeguard Indonesia’s digital space from content that does not align with local values. They also urged the government to take immediate action to protect the younger generation and ensure the sustainability of the nation’s noble values.

“The younger generation is the future of the nation. Do not let them be exposed to content that damages morals and contradicts Indonesia’s identity as a civilized nation,” Farhan concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

