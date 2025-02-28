Minister of Religious Affairs Calls on Indonesians to Welcome Ramadan with Peace and Joy

Jakarta, MINA – As Ramadan approaches, Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar has urged Indonesians to welcome the holy month with peace and joy, emphasizing the importance of fostering a positive and harmonious atmosphere throughout this sacred time.

“Let us enter Ramadan with open hearts and happiness. This is a month we eagerly anticipate—a time to increase good deeds and deepen our spiritual reflection,” the minister said in a statement on Thursday.

He also noted the historical significance of Ramadan in Indonesia, as the nation’s independence was proclaimed during this holy month. He hopes that the spirit of unity and positivity will accompany Indonesians as they observe Ramadan this year.

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Kamaruddin Amin, announced a series of initiatives under the theme “A Joyful and Peaceful Ramadan” aimed at strengthening religious devotion and social awareness.

Ramadan Mengaji

This program includes Islamic discussions, the official Isbat Council meeting to determine the start of Ramadan, the deployment of preachers to remote areas, and the broadcasting of Ramadan sermons across various media platforms.



Environmental Awareness During Ramadan

Encouraging communities to keep mosques and prayer areas clean, manage waste responsibly, and plant trees as part of environmental conservation efforts.



Sharing During Ramadan

Promoting acts of kindness and generosity through initiatives such as communal iftar (breaking fast together) and the distribution of zakat, infaq, and sadaqah to those in need.



Inclusive Ramadan

Encouraging interfaith engagement by inviting people from diverse backgrounds to join activities such as snack distribution and communal iftar to foster unity and religious harmony.



Qur’an Recitation Gatherings

In collaboration with the Indonesian Association of Blind Muslims (ITMI), the ministry will hold Qur’an recitation and completion events, ensuring that people of all abilities can fully experience the blessings of Ramadan.



Through these initiatives, the Ministry of Religious Affairs hopes that Ramadan 1446 H will be a significant and spiritually enriching experience for all Indonesians.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

