MINA to Launch of Islamic Journalism School

Sentul, MINA – Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) has officially agreed to launch the MINA Journalism School during Ramadan 1446 H. The decision was made at a working meeting held at Kedai Kopi Koneng, Gunung Batu, Bojong Koneng, Sentul, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Tuesday.

The MINA Journalism School is designed to develop literacy in reading and writing through journalism training based on Islamic values for various segments of society. During the meeting, Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA, was appointed as the Head of the MINA Journalism School.

Ali Farkhan Tsani is a senior journalist who has written approximately 15 books on topics related to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestine, and Islamic themes. His extensive experience in journalism and education is expected to make this program one of MINA’s flagship programs in Islamic journalism.

“The establishment of the MINA Journalism School is a breakthrough amidst the need for journalism based on Islamic values, especially for students, university students, and the younger generation,” he said.

A graduate of Mu’assasah Al-Quds Ad-Dauliyah, Sanaa, Yemen, Ali Farkhan Tsani highlighted the vast opportunities for Islamic journalism education, considering the rapid growth of digital media and the increasing demand for balanced, educational, and Sharia-compliant information among the Muslim community.

This program will later be open to various groups of people and the general public who wish to deepen their journalistic skills. Ali Farkhan Tsani, who has passed the Journalist Competency Test, hopes this program can produce competent and integrity-driven Muslim journalists capable of disseminating information that supports Islamic advancement and humanitarian causes.

The MINA Journalism School will offer intensive training covering basic journalism techniques, news and article writing, interviewing, management of school magazines, social media management, public speaking, and modern media technology. The curriculum will focus on strengthening participants’ ability to deliver accurate, objective, and Islamic-based information.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) is an Islamic-based media outlet verified by the Indonesian Press Council, publishing news in three languages: Indonesian, Arabic, and English through the website minanews.net. Located at the MER-C Building in Central Jakarta, MINA also has experience as a media partner for various events, advertisements, sponsored articles, and exclusive news coverage.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)