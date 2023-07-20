MINA Journalists Participate in the OIC News Agency Association Journalism Workshop

Jakarta, MINA – Three journalists for the MINA News Agency became active participants in a virtual workshop entitled “Application of the Principles of Verifying Media Content in Reporting” which was held by the Association of Islamic Cooperation Organizations News Agencies (UNA-OIC) on Tuesday.

This international journalistic workshop collaborated with Ruptly, a leading international institution in the field of video and journalistic surveys, with the participation of more than 500 journalists from OIC member countries.

Present at the journalism workshop were MINA News Agency’s Arabic Language Editor in Chief Rifa Berliana Arifin, Head of Reporting Rana Sertiawan, and IT and Social Media Person in Charge Chamid Riyadi.

This workshop aims to identify the necessary skills and the latest technology to be used in the verification of media content, especially with regard to videos and images.

The workshop enabled news agency journalists and media in Islamic countries to learn about the latest technologies in detecting counterfeiting methods that are constantly evolving, and identify applications used in this aspect.

The training material in the workshop was delivered by the Head of the Ruptly Agency Verification Unit, Mary Saclario, who equipped the participants with mechanisms and skills for verifying and investigating the legitimacy of media content.

In addition, it enables participants to address challenges related to the inclusion of the verification process at the core of their media organization’s daily work.

Participants also learn about the verification and validation process in the newsroom, and the basic work that must be done before video content is published and distributed. (T/RE1/P2)

