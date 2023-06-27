Millions of Hajj Pilgrimage Move to Arafah for Wukuf

Makkah, MINA – Millions of pilgrims have started moving from the tent city of Mina since dawn to Arafah to attend the peak of the Wukuf Arafah pilgrimage on Tuesday.

More than 2 million pilgrims will follow Wukuf in Arafah, amid temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit). Sama tv reported on Monday.

Pilgrims spend the night before in the Mina valley, an area with more than 100,000 air-conditioned tents covering 2.5 million square meters.

Most of the congregation seemed to spend the night staying (mabit) in Mina by reading the Quran, dhikr, praying and praying at night.

This Tuesday morning, most of the pilgrims on foot moved towards Padang Arafah, about 21 kilometers away, for Wukuf, as the peak of the pilgrimage.

Pilgrims will listen to the Arafah Sermon from the Namirah Mosque after the plural Dzuhur and Asr prayers.

This year, the sermon will be delivered by Sheikh Yousef bin Mohammed, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars who has been a preacher for Eid al-Fitr for almost 20 years.

The Namirah Mosque is located in Arafah, the place where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his last sermon. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)