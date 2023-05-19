Millions of Children Still Facing Dire Conditions 100 Days after Turkiye-Syria Quakes: UNICEF

New York, MINA – More than six million boys and girls in Turkiye and Syria are still struggling to cope, 100 days after the deadly earthquakes that hit both countries, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reports.

According to the report, 2.5 million children in Turkiye, and another 3.7 million in neighbouring Syria, need continued humanitarian assistance, the UN agency said, appealing for greater support for affected families.

“In the aftermath of the earthquakes, children in both countries have experienced unimaginable loss and grief,” said UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell, who visited both countries just weeks after the double disaster, MEMO reported.

“The earthquakes struck areas where many families were already incredibly vulnerable. Children have lost family and loved ones, and seen their homes, schools and communities devastated and their entire lives turned upside down,” she added.

UNICEF estimated that 51,000 children under the age of five are likely to suffer from moderate and severe acute malnutrition, and 76,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women need treatment for acute malnutrition.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)