Miles of Smiles Convoy Brings Medical Aid to Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Miles of Smiles international aid convoy carrying various medical aids, such as medicines, medical supplies, and other materials.

Coordinator of Miles of Smiles, Issam Youssef said during his visit to a public service hospital in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Quds Press reported.

“The aid is expected to contribute significantly to reducing the suffering of patients in the Gaza Strip,” Youssef said.

Yousef added that aid from a number of countries, such as Jordan, Malaysia, Britain, Belgium and Sweden, arrived on Wednesday, after coordinating with the authorities in the Egyptian government.

Egyptian authorities gave approval for the entry of convoys, including the entry of aid delegations to the Gaza Strip, out of concern for humanity.

He called on support agencies and donors to intensify their efforts to help Palestine, especially for residents in the blockaded Gaza Strip, given the scarcity of all sources of support and funding in recent years.

The Gaza Strip was subjected to a strict 16-year blockade by the Israeli occupation, and troops prevented the entry of drugs and medical consumables, in addition to medical equipment, resulting in the deaths of a number of patients.

Israel bans entry of medical devices, including ordinary diagnostic X-rays, internal catheters, as well as many faulty device parts.

Miles of Smiles’ first convoy entered the Gaza Strip in 2009, two years after the imposition of the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)