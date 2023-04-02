Miko Peled: Indonesia Remebered as a Hero of Palestine and Justice

Jakarta, MINA – Pro-Palestinian Jewish-American activist Miko Peled appreciated the Indonesian people’s rejection of the Israeli national football team in the U-20 World Cup. He said Indonesia would be remembered as a hero of Palestine and justice.

“The people of Indonesia, this will be remembered as the best time, as a country and a nation that defended its stance, not allowing the Israel National Football Team to play even though it had to be paid a high price,” Peled said in a video upload shared by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Sunday.

“It must be very disappointing for all Indonesian football fans, for the Indonesian National Football Team, for business people who have lost their income. It’s a big thing, it’s a big price to pay but it’s the right thing to do. Indonesia will be remembered like Fethi Nourine, as a hero of Palestine and justice,” said Peled.

“Maybe you remember at the latest Olympic Games in Tokyo, a young Algerian athlete named Fethi Nourine gave up his career. She was a Judo player and refused to compete with a team from Israel. She was withdrawn from the competition and banned from competing for 10 years. “Basically she gave up her career for the sake of his moral standing but by doing that, he actually won even if he didn’t fight,” he added.

He said these Israeli youths aged 20 or under were military troops or would-be troops and there were thousands of young Palestinian athletes who were deliberately shot in the leg by Israeli forces, with the aim that they could no longer participate in sports. So even though this price must be paid by the Indonesian people, this is the right thing to do.

“Indonesia will not host the FIFA U-20 competition. Why? Because Indonesia has a strong moral attitude, not allowing Israel to play in Indonesia and for that, FIFA, which should have banned the Israel National Team, instead punished Indonesia and moved its competition outside Indonesia and looking for a new place,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)