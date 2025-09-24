SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Microphone Glitches Disrupt UN Speeches on Palestine by Leaders of Indonesia, Türkiye, and Canada

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

A wide view of the high-level meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the eightieth anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations. ..The meeting is held to mark the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations, with UN officials and Heads of State and Government reflecting on the achievements of the past eight decades and the path ahead for a more inclusive and responsive multilateral system.

New York, MINA – A series of microphone failures at the United Nations General Assembly disrupted key speeches by world leaders, including Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, as they addressed the sensitive issues of Gaza and Palestinian statehood.

On Tuesday, President Prabowo was interrupted mid-speech while discussing Indonesia’s plan to send peacekeepers to Gaza when the microphone at the main podium suddenly went silent, leaving interpreters struggling to continue.

The glitch echoed earlier disruptions during President Erdoğan’s address. As he denounced Israel’s assault on Gaza and urged immediate recognition of Palestine, interpreters were heard saying, “We cannot hear the President, the sound has disappeared.” Though the problem was quickly resolved, it caused unease among delegates.

The most dramatic failure occurred during Prime Minister Carney’s historic announcement of Canada’s official recognition of the State of Palestine. Just after he declared, “In this context, Canada recognizes the State of Palestine,” to a wave of applause, his microphone abruptly went dead, sparking speculation over the timing of the malfunction.

Also Read: Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco, and Luxembourg Recognize State of Palestine at UN

UN technical staff later attributed the disruptions to equipment issues inside the General Assembly Hall, which has hosted hundreds of world leaders during this year’s high-level session. Officials stressed there was no evidence of deliberate interference.

Palestine and Gaza have dominated this year’s UN agenda, with tensions and high stakes amplifying the significance of each leader’s statement.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Security Council Majority Demands Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza

TagCanada recognizes Palestine Erdogan UN General Assembly Gaza Gaza war UN debates Indonesia Prabowo UN speech Palestine recognition speeches Palestine statehood recognition technical issues UNGA UN General Assembly 2025 disruptions UN microphone glitch world leaders on Palestine

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

Microphone Glitches Disrupt UN Speeches on Palestine by Leaders of Indonesia, Türkiye, and Canada

  • 7 hours ago
Load More
International

Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 11:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 16:26 WIB
America

Prabowo and Guterres Discuss Indonesia’s Support for Peace in Palestine

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Military Commander Killed in Gaza City Battle

  • 18 hours ago
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Europe

Starmer and Trump Voice Joint Call for Gaza Peace Amid UK Recognition Debate

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 07:19 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 10:29 WIB
America

Indonesia Garners Global Support for Recognition of Palestine

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 13:30 WIB
Asia

WHO Urges Afghanistan to Lift Restrictions on Female Aid Workers

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 16:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us