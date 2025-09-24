Microphone Glitches Disrupt UN Speeches on Palestine by Leaders of Indonesia, Türkiye, and Canada

New York, MINA – A series of microphone failures at the United Nations General Assembly disrupted key speeches by world leaders, including Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, as they addressed the sensitive issues of Gaza and Palestinian statehood.

On Tuesday, President Prabowo was interrupted mid-speech while discussing Indonesia’s plan to send peacekeepers to Gaza when the microphone at the main podium suddenly went silent, leaving interpreters struggling to continue.

The glitch echoed earlier disruptions during President Erdoğan’s address. As he denounced Israel’s assault on Gaza and urged immediate recognition of Palestine, interpreters were heard saying, “We cannot hear the President, the sound has disappeared.” Though the problem was quickly resolved, it caused unease among delegates.

The most dramatic failure occurred during Prime Minister Carney’s historic announcement of Canada’s official recognition of the State of Palestine. Just after he declared, “In this context, Canada recognizes the State of Palestine,” to a wave of applause, his microphone abruptly went dead, sparking speculation over the timing of the malfunction.

UN technical staff later attributed the disruptions to equipment issues inside the General Assembly Hall, which has hosted hundreds of world leaders during this year’s high-level session. Officials stressed there was no evidence of deliberate interference.

Palestine and Gaza have dominated this year’s UN agenda, with tensions and high stakes amplifying the significance of each leader’s statement.[]

