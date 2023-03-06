Michael Bloomberg: Israel Heads for Disaster

Al-Quds, MINA – The former mayor of New York, American Jewish businessman, Michael Bloomberg, who is ranked 14th on the list of the richest people in the world, launched an attack on the current Israeli occupation led by Benyamin Netanyahu.

Quoted from Palinfo on Monday, Bloomberg said in a press statement broadcast by Israeli Army Radio on Sunday, Israel is heading for disaster. The Netanyahu government is undermining Israel’s alliances in the world, its security in the region, its economy, and the worldwide democracy that Israel has built.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation opposition leader Yair Lapid said, “This mad government is destroying every good part of Israel. The price of economic destruction will be paid by all Israelis. This madness has to stop,” he said.

The Israeli occupation opposition called for a massive demonstration next Thursday, in rejection of the judicial amendments made by Netanyahu’s government. Last Saturday, more than a quarter of a million Israelis participated in demonstrations across the Israeli entity, rejecting Netanyahu’s controversial leadership. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)