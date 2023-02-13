MER-C Sends First Surgical Team to Turkiye

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) dispatched a Surgical Team consisting of six medical volunteers and one journalist to help earthquake victims in Turkiye on Sunday.

The seven MER-C volunteers were led by Orthopedic & Traumatology Specialist Dr. Risa Dumastoro as Team Leader. While its members are Orthopedic and Traumatology Specialist Doctors, dr. M. Nurul Qomaruzzaman, Anesthesiologist dr. Wahyu Bimantoro, General Practitioner dr. T. Meaty Fransisca, Surgical Nurse Surgical Nurse Ita Muswita, Surgical Nurse Thoyib Mirad, and Senior Journalist Desi Fitriani.

This surgical team became the first team sent by MER-C to Turkiye. The volunteers flew to Istanbul on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 21.40 WIB from Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten.

Chairman of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad said that the surgical team sent would be on duty in Turkiye for two weeks. But there is a possibility that it will be extended, depending on conditions at the disaster site.

Sarbini said that later MER-C would also consider whether to deploy medical volunteers to Syria.

“Then we will also rethink whether we will go to Syria later. It depends on the recommendation from the first team,” said dr. Ben.

MER-C also opened a donation account for people who want to donate to ease the burden on the Turkiye earthquake survivors. Donations can be sent to an account in the name of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee at BCA 6860099339, BSI 7015658918, and Mega Syariah 1000209400. Meanwhile, confirmation can be via 0811990176.

More than 30 thousand people died as a result of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. This is the last data that was successfully collected after seven days after the earthquake. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)