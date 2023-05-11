MER-C Sends an Open Letter to OIC Regarding Israeli Aggression on Gaza Strip

Jakarta, MINA – The Humanitarian Institute for Medical Emergencies, MER-C Indonesia on Wednesday sent an open letter to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Israeli air strikes on Gaza began on Tuesday and until Thursday have killed at least 24 Palestinians, including at least five women and five children, as well as three leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

The following is MER-C’s open letter to OIC:

May 10th, 2023

*HE. Hissein Brahim Taha*

*Secretary General*

*Organization of Islamic Cooperation*

*In Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia*

*_Subject: MER-C Open Letter to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Regarding the Israeli Attack_*

_Your Excellency,_

MER-C (Medical Emergency Rescue Committee) Indonesia is a humanitarian and peace emergency medical organization. One of MER-C’s long-term humanitarian missions is in Palestine. In Palestine, particularly in Gaza Strip, with the prayers and support of the Indonesian people, we have established a health facility named RS Indonesia. RS Indonesia, located in Bayt Lahiya, Northern Gaza Strip, has been built since 2011 and is still being developed according to the needs of the Gaza population.

In addition to providing support in the form of humanitarian aid, MER-C also strives to provide support in the form of Humanitarian Politics. MER-C is committed to continue accompanying and supporting the Palestinian people’s struggle until they attain their independence.

As it is evident to all of us, during the last sacred month Ramadhan, Israel has carried out an attack on the Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and launched airstrikes on Gaza Strip. Children, women, and the elderly were also attacked and many of them have been arrested. This brutal and inhumane action continues and seems to have become the routine agenda of the Zionists. What Israel is doing not only hurts the Palestinian people, but also Muslims around the world.

And most recently, on May 9th 2023, Israel again launches airstrike to several area in Gaza Strip. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, only on that day, at least 15 Palestinians were murdered, including 4 children and 4 women, and 20 others were injured during the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip.

Therefore, the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), as an organization which initial establishment was driven by the concerns of Islamic countries about various issues faced by Muslims, especially after the burning of part of Al-Aqsa Mosque on August 21, 1969, should be the strongest party in opposing Israel’s arbitrary actions against the Palestinian people and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The OIC should be a powerful force that Israel must take into account if it truly fulfills its commitment to its establishment, which is to enhance Islamic solidarity among member countries, to coordinate cooperation among member countries, to support international peace and security, to protect Islamic holy sites, and to assist the struggle of the Palestinian people. However, we are aware and disappointed that some Islamic countries are normalizing their relations with Israel, which contradicts the existing commitments.

Therefore, we request the OIC to return to the initial spirit of its establishment and its commitment to Palestine to take decisive action, and to take more strategic steps to prevent Israel from repeating its humanity crimes.

We hope that our open letter will be taken into consideration by HE Secretary General of OIC.

Yours sincerely,

MER-C Indonesia

*Sarbini Abdul Murad*

*Chief Presidium* (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)