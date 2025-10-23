SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

MER-C Sends 10th Emergency Medical Team to Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian medical humanitarian organization MER-C has once again deployed an Emergency Medical Team (EMT) to the Gaza Strip, Palestine on Sunday.

This marks MER-C’s 10th EMT mission to Gaza, consisting of three medical volunteers: two specialists, Dr. Nico Gandha, Sp.D.VE, and Dr. Anthon Vermana Ritonga, Sp.An-TI and one nurse, Nadia Rosi, Amd.Kep.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Dr. Nico Gandha, who leads the 10th EMT team, said they would serve for one month, with the exact hospital assignment to be confirmed after their arrival in Gaza.

“With the current cease-fire in Palestine, we sincerely hope all parties uphold it so our mission can proceed smoothly and safely until we return. We ask for the prayers of the Indonesian people,” he said before departing.

Nurse Nadia Rosi, who is returning for her third mission in Gaza, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve again.

“Alhamdulillah, this is my third mission. I am grateful and happy to reunite with our brothers and sisters in Gaza, and I thank MER-C for continuing to trust me,” she said.

Dr. Anthon Vermana Ritonga added that he hopes the team can build on the work of their predecessors.

“We hope EMT-10 can perform even better and continue what previous teams have started,” he said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagDr Nico Gandha MER-C Gaza ceasefire medical mission humanitarian aid Gaza 2025 Indonesian doctors in Gaza Indonesian medical volunteers Palestine Indonesian nurse Gaza mission MER-C 10th Emergency Medical Team MER-C EMT-10 Gaza deployment MER-C humanitarian response MER-C Indonesia Gaza mission

News Channel

About Us