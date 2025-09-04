SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MER-C Ready to Send Medical Team to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has announced its readiness to deploy a medical team to eastern Afghanistan following a devastating earthquake that struck the region on Sunday.

MER-C will immediately send a medical team to assist the earthquake victims in Afghanistan,” the organization stated in a written release received by MINA on Thursday.

The earthquake has claimed more than 1,400 lives, injured thousands, and caused severe destruction in Kunar Province, eastern Afghanistan. According to United Nations reports, more than 12,000 people have been directly affected.

The situation has been further worsened by ongoing drought and the forced repatriation of millions of Afghan citizens from neighboring countries.

MER-C emphasized that Afghanistan is in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

Afghanistan needs our helping hand. Let us unite, donate, and pray for our brothers and sisters there,” MER-C urged.

The Indonesian public is invited to contribute through the MER-C Amanah Afghanistan donation account at Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI), account number 701.565.8918 under the name Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C). []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

