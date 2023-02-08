MER-C: Indonesian People are the Most Generous, It’s Time to Send Aid to Turkiye

Jakarta, MINA – Presidium of the Indonesian emergency medical agency, the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) Faried Thalib said the Indonesian people are known as the most generous citizens, so let’s help our brothers in Turkiye “.

“Indonesia is known for its people who are the most generous, most fond of giving assistance. So it’s time for us to help our brothers and sisters in Turkiye who are experiencing a disaster,” said Faried Thalib in a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

MER-C expresses its deep condolences to the Government and people of Turkey, especially the earthquake victims and their families. Hopefully, the victims who died get the best place in God’s side and the injured victims can recover soon.

“Hopefully, the other victims can be found soon and get help. We pray for the best for the Turkish nation so that it can quickly recover from this human tragedy,” he said.

In the midst of the extreme cold weather in Turkey at the moment, non-surgical acute and chronic diseases will also very likely increase rapidly and be potentially fatal for vulnerable groups (children, pregnant women and the elderly).

Responding to this devastating disaster and in order to facilitate the aspirations of the Indonesian people through MER-C, as a medical emergency agency for victims of war, conflict and natural disasters, MER-C will send its volunteers who are the Surgical Team to Turkiye.

The team will consist of Orthopedic Surgeons, Anesthesiologists, General Practitioners, Surgical Nurses and Nurses. MER-C will also equip its team with non-surgical specialists such as Internal Medicine Specialists and Pediatricians to back up general practitioners in handling these cases.

The MER-C initial team is targeted to depart as soon as possible, tentatively this Saturday, 11 February 2023 to the disaster site to help provide assistance to the victims. Coordination with various parties both in Indonesia and in destination countries is being carried out to be able to convey the mandate and aspirations of the Indonesian people for the earthquake victims in Turkey.

People who want to help can go through the MER-C Humanitarian Mission Donation Account for the Turkey Earthquake: BCA 686.0099339, BSI 701.565.8918, Mega Syariah 1000.209.400, on behalf of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)