Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

MER-C Indonesia Urges End to Israeli Aggression and Restoration of Gaza’s Healthcare System

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

The Indonesia Hospital in Northern Gaza was set on fire by an Israeli military attack on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: doc. Press TV)
Jakarta, MINAMER-C Indonesia has strongly condemned the Israeli military aggression that destroyed the Indonesia Hospital and the Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis Residence in northern Gaza on May 30, 2025, paralyzing essential health services for Palestinians.

“This destruction is a deep blow to the Indonesian people, who built and supported the hospital as a symbol of solidarity,” MER-C stated on Saturday.

Labeling the attack a crime against humanity, MER-C called for international accountability and an end to the ongoing blockade, which has pushed Gaza into a severe humanitarian and health crisis.

Despite the damage, MER-C continues to provide emergency care in Al Mawasi, southern Gaza, in coordination with the Palestinian Ministry of Health. However, access to food and medical aid remains blocked.

Also Read: From Refugees to Occupiers: Dr. Wahyudi KS Unpacks the History of Zionist in Palestine

“Humanitarian aid must never be used as a bargaining tool. We demand an immediate ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors,” MER-C urged.

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights and called on the international community to act decisively to stop the aggression and rebuild Gaza’s health infrastructure.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Military Operations Kill 20 Hostages in Gaza: Haaretz

