MER-C Indonesia to Send Surgical Team to Help Victims of Earthquake in Turkiye

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Emergency Medical agency, Medical Emergency Rescue-Committee (MER-C) Will send a medical team to the location of the earthquake that occurred in Turkiye.

“The initial MER-C team is targeted to depart as soon as possible, tentatively this Saturday, February 11, 2023, to the disaster site to help provide assistance to the victims,” ​​said Chair of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad in a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He conveyed that coordination with various parties, both in Indonesia and in destination countries, was being carried out to be able to channel the mandate and aspirations of the Indonesian people for the victims of the earthquake disaster in Turkey.

Sarbini underlined that Turkiye is a country that is very sympathetic and empathetic to Indonesia.

“They sent aid in Aceh, Yogyakarta, Palu and other areas, then MER-C as a Indonesian nation also has a duty to immediately help them,” he said.

Meanwhile, another MER-C Presidium, Dr. Yogi Prabowo said, the team that departed consisted of general practitioners, general surgeons, orthopedics, anesthesiologists, and nurses who were experts in their fields.

Yogi Prabowo said that nearly a thousand medical volunteers had registered with MERC. “This shows that people have high trust in MER-C,” said Yogi.

Another presidium, Faried Thalib said, Indonesia as the number one philanthropic country in the world, certainly sympathized with the disaster in Turkiye.

Therefore, MER-C, supported by the Indonesian people, will immediately send aid there.

The catastrophic earthquake occurred in Turkiye and Syria in the early hours of Monday. As of today, the released data recorded that 7,926 people died, most in Turkey reaching 5,894 people and 2,032 in Syria.

Meanwhile, the number of injured and homeless victims was even greater. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)