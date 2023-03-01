MER-C Hands Over Medical Equipment and Medicines for Earthquake Victims in Syria

Damascus, MINA – The Indonesian Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) handed over surgical medical equipment and medicines for earthquake victims in Syria on Tuesday.

The aid was received by the Minister of Health of Syria Dr. Hassan Ghabbash at the Syrian Health Ministry office in Damascus. The handing over of aid was also attended and witnessed by the Indonesian Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic, Wajid Fauzi and the Syrian Deputy Minister of Health.

The assistance provided consisted of tools for orthopedic surgery, surgical supplies, consumable medical materials, anesthetic drugs, and general medicines.

This is an initial stage of assistance from the Indonesian people through MER-C. It is hoped that this assistance will support the Syrian health sector in dealing with people affected by the devastating earthquake some time ago.

The Syrian Minister of Health in his meeting with the Indonesian MER-C delegation expressed his gratitude for the assistance from Indonesia. He also emphasized the importance of the participation of Indonesian doctors and doctors in Syria to deal with the impact of the earthquake and share experiences.

After the handover of the aid, the MER-C Medical Team departed for the earthquake-affected locations in Aleppo and Latakia, which are about 3-5 hours from the capital city of Damascus.

The team will carry out an assessment of the earthquake victims’ hospitals and evacuation camps to see firsthand the realities and needs on the ground. This is to consider team dispatch and follow-up assistance.

Support and donations can be channeled through: BCA, 686.0099339, BSI, 701.565.8918 Mega Syariah, 1000.209.400. On behalf of: Medical Emergency Rescue Committee. For further information: Call Center MER-C 0811990176. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)